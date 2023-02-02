English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Adani issue won't impact India’s green energy mission: Power minister RK Singh

    Adani Group, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, has been one of the early movers in India’s renewable energy journey.

    Sweta Goswami
    February 02, 2023 / 08:35 PM IST
    Power Minister RK Singh (Source: Twitter/@OfficeOfRKSingh)

    Power Minister RK Singh (Source: Twitter/@OfficeOfRKSingh)

    Union Power and Renewable Energy Minister RK Singh on February 2 said the ongoing controversy surrounding the Adani group will not derail India’s green energy plans.

    Singh’s comment came a day after Adani Enterprises called off a Rs 20,000 crore follow-on public offering (FPO) after it got fully subscribed on the final day. Since last week, investors have lost over $100 billion of market value in the Adani group after US short-seller Hindenburg Research accused the company of using tax havens and flagged debt concerns in a report.

    “India now has one of the most robust renewable energy capacities in the world. We have at least 15-16 large companies that are of the level of global companies capable of going and investing anywhere. So, this (the Adani controversy) will not impact us in any way. India has some of the biggest companies in renewable energy in the world,” the power minister said in an interaction with reporters in New Delhi.

    Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, met Singh on January 27. However, senior officials in the minister’s office said the meeting was not related to the Hindenburg report and that it was about power projects in general.