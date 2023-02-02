Adani issue won't impact India’s green energy mission: Power minister RK Singh

Power Minister RK Singh (Source: Twitter/@OfficeOfRKSingh)

Union Power and Renewable Energy Minister RK Singh on February 2 said the ongoing controversy surrounding the Adani group will not derail India’s green energy plans.

Singh’s comment came a day after Adani Enterprises called off a Rs 20,000 crore follow-on public offering (FPO) after it got fully subscribed on the final day. Since last week, investors have lost over $100 billion of market value in the Adani group after US short-seller Hindenburg Research accused the company of using tax havens and flagged debt concerns in a report.

“India now has one of the most robust renewable energy capacities in the world. We have at least 15-16 large companies that are of the level of global companies capable of going and investing anywhere. So, this (the Adani controversy) will not impact us in any way. India has some of the biggest companies in renewable energy in the world,” the power minister said in an interaction with reporters in New Delhi.

Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, met Singh on January 27. However, senior officials in the minister’s office said the meeting was not related to the Hindenburg report and that it was about power projects in general.

India has set a target to have an installed capacity of 500 GW by 2030 and it aims to achieve Net Zero by 2070. Net Zero refers to cutting greenhouse gas emissions to as close to zero as possible.

Adani Group, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, has been one of the early movers in India’s renewable energy journey. Of the seven publicly listed companies of Adani, three are involved in the country’s power sector - Adani Power (APL), Adani Transmission (ATL), and Adani Green Energy (AGEL).

AGEL, as per its website, has a portfolio of 20,434 MW renewable energy projects with a presence across 12 states and 91 locations. It develops, builds, owns, operates, and maintains utility-scale grid-connected solar and wind farm projects. AGEL currently has 54 operational projects and 12 other renewable energy projects under construction.

When a part of India’s green hydrogen mission was first unveiled in February 2022, Gautam Adani was the first to announce Adani Group’s mega plans in investing in the green hydrogen sector. On June 14, 2022, Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL) announced that it has partnered with France’s Total energies SE to invest $50 billion over the next 10 years in India to produce green hydrogen and develop an ecosystem around it. In the initial phase, ANIL aims to develop a green hydrogen production capacity of one million tonne per annum before 2030.