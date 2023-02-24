 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani issue: SC says not going to issue any injunction to media

PTI
Feb 24, 2023 / 11:54 AM IST

The apex court had reserved its order on February 20 on a batch of PILs on the recent Adani Group shares crash triggered by the Hindenburg Research's fraud allegations.

Signage of Adani Group in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, on Feb. 15, 2023. Photographer: Indranil Aditya/Bloomberg

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a plea seeking to gag the media from reporting on the Adani-Hindenburg issue till the court pronounces its order.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud declined the plea of advocate M L Sharma who mentioned the matter.

"We are not going to issue any injunction to the media", the bench also comprising Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala said.