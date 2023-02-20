 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani issue: SC refuses to accept petitioner's suggestion

PTI
Feb 20, 2023 / 11:52 AM IST

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala denied the request by the lawyer appearing for one of the petitioners.

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to take on record the suggestion of one of the petitioners and a report published by Forbes in a batch of PILs on the recent Adani Group shares crash triggered by the Hindenburg Research's fraud allegations.

"No no we will not take it on record", the bench said.

The top court on February 17 had refused to accept in a sealed cover the Centre's suggestion on a proposed panel of experts for strengthening regulatory measures for the stock market.   Observing that it wants to maintain full transparency in the interests of investors, it said it would rather not accept the Centre's suggestion in a sealed cover.