Adani issue: Opposition leaders write to ED, says agency cannot 'abdicate' its jurisdiction

Mar 15, 2023 / 02:29 PM IST

In a letter emailed to the ED Director S K Mishra, the parties told the probe agency that "it cannot turn around and abdicate its jurisdiction".

Leaders of several opposition parties on Wednesday urged the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to initiate an investigation into the Adani Group over allegations of corrupt practices, including money laundering through shell companies.

The letter as signed by leaders of the Congress, CPI, CPI-M, JDU, SS (UBT), RJD, DMK, JMM, AAP, IUML, VCK, Kerala Congress and others.

Leaders of several opposition parties were stopped by the police at Vijay Chowk here as they took out a protest march from Parliament House to hand over a complaint to the Enforcement Directorate on the Adani issue.