 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Adani issue being raked up to 'brighten' Rahul Gandhi's political career, says Kiren Rijiju

PTI
Apr 08, 2023 / 04:18 PM IST

He also accused the Congress of undermining the judiciary and said if the opposition party tries to ”tear apart” the Constitution by attacking the judiciary, ”we will not stay silent”.

Rijiju was here to launch the first edition of the Constitution of India in the Dogri language

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying he has failed politically, and claimed the Adani issue is being ”deliberately” raked up to ”brighten his political career”.

He also accused the Congress of undermining the judiciary and said if the opposition party tries to ”tear apart” the Constitution by attacking the judiciary, ”we will not stay silent”.

”I am not going to make any comment on it (the Hindenburg-Adani issue) as the Supreme Court has already formed a committee and is looking into it. But I want to say that this all is being done to brighten the political career of Rahul Gandhi,” Rijiju told reporters on the sidelines of a function at the University of Jammu here.

He said it is ”deliberately” being made into an issue.”The country is run by the Constitution and the law of the land. One man has failed politically and they are trying to highlight controversies, make an issue out of these to brighten his career,” the senior BJP leader said.