Adani inks pact with Ashok Leyland for hydrogen fuel cell e-truck pilot

Adani Enterprises has inked a pact with automotive major Ashok Leyland for the launch of a hydrogen fuel cell electric truck (FCET) on a pilot basis, a report said on January 17.

The pact also involves Ballard Power, the Canada-headquartered manufacturer of proton exchange membrane fuel cell, the Economic Times report added. The fuel cell is key for powering the hydrogen fuel e-truck.

The FCET will be used for mining logistics and transportation by the Adani Group. While Ballard Power will supply the proton exchange membrane fuel cell, the e-trucks will be manufactured by Ashok Leyland.

The first hydrogen fuel e-truck, under the pact, will be deployed this year, ET Now tweeted.

In February 2022, Adani Group signed a non-binding pact with the Nasdaq-listed Ballard Power to evaluate a joint venture for investment in the commercial production of hydrogen fuel cells for various mobility and industrial applications in India.

As per the memorandum of understanding, both parties were to examine various options to cooperate, including potential collaboration for fuel cell manufacturing in India. Adani Group had, earlier, noted that it hopes to become one of the largest green hydrogen producers in the world, which could subsequently help India emerge as the world’s cheapest hydrogen producer. The group had last year informed that it was investing $20 billion in renewable energy generation over the next decade and is keen to use its generation for producing green hydrogen.

