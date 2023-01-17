 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani inks pact with Ashok Leyland for hydrogen fuel cell e-truck pilot

Moneycontrol News
Jan 17, 2023 / 07:00 PM IST

While the e-truck will be manufactured by Ashok Leyland, the Nasdaq-listed Ballard Power will supply the proton exchange membrane fuel cell to power it.

Adani Group is investing $20 billion in renewable energy generation over the next decade

Adani Enterprises has inked a pact with automotive major Ashok Leyland for the launch of a hydrogen fuel cell electric truck (FCET) on a pilot basis, a report said on January 17.

The pact also involves Ballard Power, the Canada-headquartered manufacturer of proton exchange membrane fuel cell, the Economic Times report added. The fuel cell is key for powering the hydrogen fuel e-truck.

The FCET will be used for mining logistics and transportation by the Adani Group. While Ballard Power will supply the proton exchange membrane fuel cell, the e-trucks will be manufactured by Ashok Leyland.

The first hydrogen fuel e-truck, under the pact, will be deployed this year, ET Now tweeted.

In February 2022, Adani Group signed a non-binding pact with the Nasdaq-listed Ballard Power to evaluate a joint venture for investment in the commercial production of hydrogen fuel cells for various mobility and industrial applications in India.