Adani-Hindenburg case: Experts hail Supreme Court for 'landmark judgment'

Moneycontrol News
Mar 02, 2023 / 03:49 PM IST

The Supreme Court has appointed a six-member panel to suggest ways to strengthen the regulatory mechanism to protect investor interest following the hammering of the Adani group stocks. SEBI has been asked to probe violations if any

Legal experts have hailed as a “landmark judgment'' the Supreme Court’s March 2 order asking an expert panel and SEBI to probe the recent crash of Adani group stocks and suggest ways to strengthen the regulatory framework to protect investor interests.

Senior Supreme Court advocate HP Ranina called it a “landmark judgment” and told CNBC-TV18 that the order’s impact would be felt in many other cases in the future.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala appointed a six-member panel to look into the regulatory mechanism and submit its report in two months. It also asked SEBI to look into any violations on part of the power-to-ports conglomerate.

Stocks of various Adani companies have been pounded after American short-seller Hindenburg Research in a report accused the company of fraudulent practices and stock manipulation, a charge denied by the company.