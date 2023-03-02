Adani-Hindenburg case: Experts hail Supreme Court for 'landmark judgment'

Signage atop the Adani Group headquarters in Ahmedabad, India

Legal experts have hailed as a “landmark judgment'' the Supreme Court’s March 2 order asking an expert panel and SEBI to probe the recent crash of Adani group stocks and suggest ways to strengthen the regulatory framework to protect investor interests.

Senior Supreme Court advocate HP Ranina called it a “landmark judgment” and told CNBC-TV18 that the order’s impact would be felt in many other cases in the future.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala appointed a six-member panel to look into the regulatory mechanism and submit its report in two months. It also asked SEBI to look into any violations on part of the power-to-ports conglomerate.

Stocks of various Adani companies have been pounded after American short-seller Hindenburg Research in a report accused the company of fraudulent practices and stock manipulation, a charge denied by the company.

Talking about the order, Ranina said the Securities and Exchange Board of India has been asked to find out if there is a violation of the Security Contract Act or any other provision of the law.

SEBI may take more time to probe than allowed by the top court. The market regulator would likely assign someone to probe the manipulation angle properly. SEBI's findings would be evaluated by the Supreme Court-appointed panel, he said.

"Whatever the findings of SEBI are, (they) will be evaluated by an independent panel of people and then the final report will come," Ranina said.

The court directed the Centre, financial statutory bodies and the SEBI chairperson to extend all cooperation to the panel, which has to submit its report within two months.

Sanjay Dutt, Director, Quantum Securities, lauded the judgment, saying the issue needed to be taken off the public discourse now.

“The political mudslinging, debates in Parliament on social media. There's a lot of mindspace and a lot of energy is being wasted and misinformation that's being spread around,” he said.

The order should now be a lesson and put an end to it, he added. The good part was that the government made it clear to people that a top court-appointed committee was looking into the Hindenburg report claims.

The panel would be led by former SC judge AM Sapre. Former judges OP Bhat and JP Devdatt, Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, veteran banker KV Kamath and Somasekharan Sundaresan, whose names have been suggested for Bombay High Court, would be the other members of the panel.

The court was hearing a bunch of petitions that sought its intervention in the crash of Adani stocks after the report was released on January 24. Many of the group companies have seen their valuation halve in a little more than a month.