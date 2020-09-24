172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|adani-gvk-airport-deal-gets-competition-commission-green-signal-5881101.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2020 06:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Adani-GVK airport deal gets Competition Commission green signal

In August, it was announced that Adani Group will acquire GVK Airport Developers Ltd's (GVKADL) 50.50 percent stake as well as buy out the 23.5 percent stake of Airports Company of South Africa (ACSA) and Bidvest Group.

PTI

The Competition Commission has approved Adani Group's proposed acquisition of controlling stake in Mumbai airport from GVK Airport Developers under the green channel route.

The green channel route provides for automatic approval of certain deals subject to various conditions, including absence of horizontal overlaps and existing or potential vertical relationships.

"Commission received Green Channel combination pertaining to acquisition of GVK Airport Developers Ltd by Adani Airport Holdings Ltd," the regulator said in a tweet.

Close

In August, it was announced that Adani Group will acquire GVK Airport Developers Ltd's (GVKADL) 50.50 percent stake as well as buy out the 23.5 percent stake of Airports Company of South Africa (ACSA) and Bidvest Group.

Deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI). As per a notice filed with the watchdog, the acquirer proposes to acquire sole control of GVKADL through one or more steps, which will involve purchase of all external debt of the company, conversion of the said debt to equity and purchase of its balance shares.

In the notice, Adani Airport Holdings said there is no overlap in the relevant geographic market and there are also no vertical or complementary linkages between the activities of the group and GVKADL in India.
First Published on Sep 24, 2020 06:45 pm

tags #Adani Airport Holdings Ltd #Competition Commission of India #GVK Airport Developers #Mumbai Airport

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.