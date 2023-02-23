 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Adani Group’s overseas bond yields continue to rise since Hindenburg report

Manish M. Suvarna
Feb 23, 2023 / 05:32 PM IST

Adani Green Energy’s bond yield rose to 19.9714 percent on February 22 from 7.4802 percent on January 24, according to Bloomberg data.

Adani Group has shifted its focus to financial health, debt repayment, cash conservation, and recovering pledged shares to reassure investors.

Yields on overseas bonds of the Adani Group continued to rise since the Hindenburg Research report flagged concerns over the group’s high debt level and accounting irregularities, data showed, suggesting a sell-off of the securities in the secondary market.

The yield on the overseas bond of Adani Electricity Mumbai Infra rose to 9.2261 percent on February 22 from 7.2451 percent on January 24, according to Bloomberg data. Adani Green Energy’s bond yield rose to 19.9714 percent from 7.4802 percent on January 24.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone and Adani International Container Terminal bond yields rose to 9.201 percent and 6.943 percent, respectively, from 6.7 percent and 5.693 percent before the Hindenburg report came out a month ago.

“Subsequent to the Hindenburg report and scrapping of the follow-on issue, there is a big element of uncertainty prevailing in the market with visible upsurge in overseas bond yields,” said Jyoti Prakash Gadia, managing director of Resurgent India, a merchant bank.