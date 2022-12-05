 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani group's NDTV open offer closes with 32% subscription

Dec 05, 2022 / 09:05 PM IST

Billionaire Gautam Adani's group open offer for NDTV ended on Monday with investors tendering nearly 32 per cent share of the media house despite a deep discount to the stock's current trading price.

The Adani group firm acquired nearly 53.27 lakh share shares of NDTV from the open market at a price band of 294 by the end of trading hours on Monday, exchange data showed.

The Adani group launched the open offer to buy 1.67 crore shares, or 26 per cent of equity from the NDTV's minority investors after it indirectly acquired promoter group firm RRPR Holdings, according to data available on the BSE website.

NDTV shares settled at Rs 393.90 apiece on Monday, which was almost 34 per cent higher than the offer price. In the last three months, NDTV shares reached a high of Rs 540.85 on September 5, 2022.

The shares tendered so far equal to 8.26 per cent shareholding of NDTV. Together with 29.18 per cent stake Adani group has already acquired, the ports-to-energy conglomerate would have 37.44 per cent stake - larger than 32.26 per cent holding of founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy.

Markets regulator Sebi had on November 7 granted its approval to the proposed Rs 492.81 crore-open offer.