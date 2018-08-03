App
Last Updated : Aug 03, 2018 08:07 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Adani Group wins licence to sell gas in 11 cities

Adani Gas will sell gas on its own in six cities and in a joint venture with Indian Oil Corp in five cities, PNGRB said.

Representative image
Representative image
 
 
Adani Group has won a license to sell gas in 11 cities for households and vehicle use - the Petroleum and Natural Gas Board (PNGRB) said in a statement on Friday.

Adani Gas will sell gas on its own in six cities and in a joint venture with Indian Oil Corp in five cities, PNGRB said.

Indian Oil Corp will sell compressed natural gas and piped cooking gas in four cities.

Other companies that won the licenses are Torrent Gas, Bharat Gas Resources Ltd and GAIL Gas Ltd.

India had auctioned licences for 86 areas in April as the country wants to increase the share of the cleaner fuel in its energy mix to 15 percent in the next few years, from about 6.5 percent currently.

Indian gas regulator PNGRB on Friday announced the winners for 46 areas.
First Published on Aug 3, 2018 07:46 pm

most popular

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

