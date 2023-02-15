 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani Group touts cash reserves in bid to calm investors

Feb 15, 2023 / 07:52 AM IST

Adani Group’s gross debt stood at 2.26 trillion rupees ($27.3 billion) at the end of September, and that amount is forecast to remain steady through the end of March, according to the group’s release on Tuesday.

Signage of Adani Group gas station in Ahmedabad, India, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s embattled conglomerate said it has adequate cash reserves and its listed companies are able to refinance their debts, in a credit report aimed at reassuring investors after last month’s critical investigation by a US short-seller.

Adani Group’s gross debt stood at 2.26 trillion rupees ($27.3 billion) at the end of September, and that amount is forecast to remain steady through the end of March, according to the group’s release on Tuesday. The figure broadly matches the tally cited by the company’s chief financial officer at the end of January.

The group’s cash balances increased to 316.5 billion rupees in December from 297.5 billion rupees at the end of September, it said.

“Our businesses operate on long-term annuity contracts generating assured and consistent cash flows with no market risk,” the company said in the credit report.