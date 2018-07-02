App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 08:52 AM IST | Source: PTI

Adani Group to raise Rs 5,000-6,000 cr via stake sale in subsidiaries

The company said the proceeds from the equity-raising program would be utilised towards strengthening the balance sheet position of group companies including deleveraging the power business.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The Gautam Adani-led Adani Group today said it plans to raise Rs 5,000-6,000 crore of equity through a combination of primary issuances and secondary monetisation of its stake in some of its subsidiaries.

The Adani Family through trusts and other entities hold controlling interest in entities including Adani Enterprises (AEL), Adani Ports and SEZ (APSEZ), Adani Power (APL), Adani Transmission (ATL) and Adani Green Energy (AGEL).

As part of the equity-raising program, the Group sold nearly 4 percent stake in APSEZ through an on market block trade raising Rs 3,000 crore on June 21 and June 29, 2018, it said in a release today.

The group also plans to sell some of its stake in ATL and AGEL.

"Long-term foreign institutional investors, Capital Group and Temasek have enhanced their holdings in APSEZ. The participation from these investors reiterates investor confidence in APSEZs business and growth potential," APSEZ Chief Executive Officer, Karan Adani, said.

The group does not intend to undertake any further monetisation of its 62.3 percent stake in APSEZ for a period of one year, he added.

The company said the proceeds from the equity-raising program would be utilised towards strengthening the balance sheet position of group companies including deleveraging the power business.

The amount raised would also be used to part fund the proposed acquisition of integrated business of generation, transmission and distribution of power for Mumbai.
First Published on Jul 2, 2018 08:46 am

