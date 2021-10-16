MARKET NEWS

English
Adani Group takes over Thiruvananthapuram international airport; Shashi Tharoor hopes for the best

The Thiruvananthapuram MP said people would extend support if the group works keeping in mind the development of the capital city of Kerala and its surroundings.

PTI
October 16, 2021 / 07:56 AM IST
Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday said he was hoping for the best after the Adani Group took over the operation and management of the Thiruvananthapuram international Airport.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP said people would extend support if the group works keeping in mind the development of the capital city of Kerala and its surroundings.

Noting that developments cannot be implemented through strikes, he said for the progress of Thiruvananthapuram, a neat and tidy airport with equipment of the highest standard is required besides increasing the number of flights and airlines operating from there.

"I go forward hoping for the best,'' Tharoor, known for his views supporting privatisation of airports, told reporters here.

A day after the Group announced taking over the management of the international airport, the Congress leader said the private player would get the support of the people if it rises up to their expectations.

While the ruling LDF and the opposition Congress-led UDF opposed the handing over of the airport to the Adani group, Tharoor stuck to his stand that privatisation would help development of the city and its surrounding areas.

Unfazed by criticism over his stand, he had said privatisation would help tap potential and attract investors.

The Congress MP has been drawing flak not only from the Left parties but even from his own party for his stand.

Actor-turned politician and Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi too welcomed the privatisation of the airport. "It is a positive move", Gopi said. Denying the allegations of the airport having been sold to the Group, he said only the administration of the airport was handed over to it.

When the airport-users are satisfied with the service provided there, such criticisms would end, Gopi told reporters.

Last year, the State Assembly unanimously passed a resolution protesting the privatisation of the airport with the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticising its takeover by the Adani group. Vijayan said such a takeover was not for development but to protect the interest of monopolies.

The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport is the first of the four airports in the State to be established. It was set up in 1932, was owned and operated by the Airports Authority of India.
PTI
first published: Oct 16, 2021 07:58 am

