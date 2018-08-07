Adani Group stocks down 3-11% on poor June quarter results

The share price of Adani Group companies fell 3-11 percent intraday Tuesday as two firms from the group has posted dismal numbers for the quarter ended June 2018.

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone slipped 7 percent intraday Tuesday as company's June quarter (Q1FY19) net profit fell 9.1 percent to Rs 697.4 crore. Revenue declined 12.2 percent to Rs 2,411 crore versus Rs 2,745.1 crore.

The other group company Adani Power fell 11 percent on Tuesday as investors turned cautious of its financials on the back of poor Q1 results.

The company widened its net loss for the June quarter to Rs 825.2 crore against Rs 452.8 crore that the company reported during the same quarter of last year.

The board meeting of Adani Enterprises and Adani Transmission is scheduled on August 07, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

However, Adani Green Energy's board meeting is scheduled on August 11 to consider and approve June quarter financial results

Adani Power was quoting at Rs 30.05, down 8.94 percent and Adani Ports was quoting at Rs 372.40, down 6.37 percent.

Adani Green Energy was quoting at Rs 70.60, down 4.98 percent and Adani Enterprises was quoting at Rs 191.70, down 3.33 percent.

Adani Transmission was quoting at Rs 166.65, down 2.60 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil