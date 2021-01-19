MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Adani Group signs concession agreements with AAI for developing three airports

The Centre had in February 2019 privatised six major airports of the country — Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati.

PTI
January 19, 2021 / 05:54 PM IST

The Adani Group on Tuesday, 19 January, signed concession agreements with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for the management, operations, and development of Guwahati, Jaipur and Thiruvananthapuram airports.

"The concessionaires are required to take up the Guwahati, Jaipur and Thiruvananthapuram airports fulfilling certain conditions precedents within 180 days from 19 January, 2021," the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said in a press release.

The Centre had in February 2019 privatised six major airports of the country — Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati. Through a competitive bidding process, the Adani group won the rights to run all of them for 50 years.

The AAI had handed over the airports in Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Mangaluru in October and November last year. "The concession fee that would be received by AAI after leasing out six airports will be used for the maintenance and development of other brownfield airports, and also for further development of RCS (regional connectivity scheme) and greenfield airports throughout the country, the release said.

On 5 September 2019, the AAI had recommended the central government to privatise airports at Amritsar, Varanasi, Bhubaneswar, Indore, Raipur, and Trichy. AAI chairman Arvind Singh last month said privatisation of these six airports would begin in the first quarter of 2021.
PTI
TAGS: #Adani Group #Airport Authority India #ccurrent affairs #India News
first published: Jan 19, 2021 05:54 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Budget 2021: Should individual tax-payers moderate their expectations this year?

Simply Save | Budget 2021: Should individual tax-payers moderate their expectations this year?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.