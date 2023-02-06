 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani Group raised its new capital almost entirely on debt, says Aswath Damodaran

Moneycontrol News
Feb 06, 2023 / 06:52 PM IST

He stated that, in his opinion, the value of Adani Enterprises per share should be slightly under Rs. 945,

Aswath Damodaran stated that, until the last year and a half, almost all of the new capital raised was debt (Illustration by Suneesh Kalarickal)

The Adani Group has generated nearly all of its new capital through debt,   valuation expert Aswath Damodaran said in his comments about the ongoing crisis surrounding the conglomerate, as plummeting stocks of its units continued to worry traders and the group's fortunes take a significant hit.

Damodaran, who is also the professor at the Stern School of Business at New York University, said that in his opinion, the fair value of Adani Enterprises' shares should be slightly under Rs 947 a piece, which is significantly lower than the initial stock price of Rs 3,858. In his interview to CNBC-TV18, Damodaran also made clear that he had not taken into account any of the allegations of fraud and mismanagement surrounding the Hindenburg while arriving at this valuation.

Damodaran stated that, until the last year and a half, almost all of the new capital raised by the Adani Group was in debt, but that in 2021-22, they used a little more equity. The this is a company that relies on debt to grow, he added.

