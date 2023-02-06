Adani Group raised its new capital almost entirely on debt, says Aswath Damodaran

Aswath Damodaran stated that, until the last year and a half, almost all of the new capital raised was debt (Illustration by Suneesh Kalarickal)

The Adani Group has generated nearly all of its new capital through debt, valuation expert Aswath Damodaran said in his comments about the ongoing crisis surrounding the conglomerate, as plummeting stocks of its units continued to worry traders and the group's fortunes take a significant hit.

Damodaran, who is also the professor at the Stern School of Business at New York University, said that in his opinion, the fair value of Adani Enterprises' shares should be slightly under Rs 947 a piece, which is significantly lower than the initial stock price of Rs 3,858. In his interview to CNBC-TV18, Damodaran also made clear that he had not taken into account any of the allegations of fraud and mismanagement surrounding the Hindenburg while arriving at this valuation.

Damodaran stated that, until the last year and a half, almost all of the new capital raised by the Adani Group was in debt, but that in 2021-22, they used a little more equity. The this is a company that relies on debt to grow, he added.

According to Damodaran, Adani Enterprises primarily invests in infrastructure companies, which have a long gestation period and cannot produce returns of 30–40 percent. He predicted that Adani Enterprises' profit margin will improve from its current 3.6 percent to 7 percent, citing the 4.8 to 5 percent global average for infrastructure businesses.

"What I see in this business is the company invests in infrastructure investments which have log gestational periods, require huge capital expenditure upfront, and not that profitable. It is the nature of the business. So when I approached the valuation of Adani Enterprises business, that is what I brought to the fore. This is not the business that can generate 30 percent margins or 40 percent margins. The global average for infrastructure companies is 4.8 percent to 5 percent," Damodaran said.

He said, "I actually give them 30 percent revenue growth in the next five years. I assume reinvestments starting to pay off. Infrastructure investments take a while to pay off. So, I actually gave them 30 percent and push the margin growth to 7 percent. Right now, it is 3.6 percent margin. So, that is doubling of the margins."

He further said that MSCI need to consider market cap when choosing which Adani Group companies to include in the indices and disagreed with the type of bullishness that raised the company's stock price.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

What are your assumptions when you give Adani Enterprises' stock value Rs 947?

Forget about the Hindenburg report. What I see in this business is the company invests in infrastructure investments that have log gestational periods, require huge capital expenditure upfront, and are not that profitable. It is the nature of the business. So when I approached the valuation of Adani Enterprises business, that is what I brought to the fore. This is not a business that can generate 30 percent margins or 40 percent margins. The global average for infrastructure companies is 4.8 to 5 percent. Seven percent if I am already pushing the limits on what the margins will be. Even if you assume that they will continue to grow at the pace that they maintained in the last couple of years, there are airports, ports, so many infrastructure you can make. I thought I would bend over backward to make optimistic assumptions but I had a tough time getting by its share price of Rs 2,000/Rs 1,200. That is what they were trading in the last 18 months. The ratchet was what caused the price to jump as much as it did. I just can't get that its share price was Rs 3,800 at the beginning with the kinds of businesses they are running.

You have assumed 7 percent margins and 23-25 percent revenue growth because that was the growth between 2002-2015?

I actually give them 30 percent revenue growth in the next five years. I assume reinvestments starting to pay off. Infrastructure investments take a while to pay off. So, I actually gave them 30 percent and push the margin growth to 7 percent. Right now, it is 3.6 percent margin. So, that is a doubling of the margins.

I believe they have shares in some of their subsidiary companies. Would that add some more to their value?

They (Adani stocks) are all in the same boat. All their businesses except food are the same kind of business. You have to give Adani company the credit because it is not the kind of business most companies want to be in. It is a messy, long-term capital-intensive business. Adani Group's focus is on such types of businesses. You take power, and ports - every single company has the same characteristics - big investments, capital intensive, and low margins.

And, much of this, as you point out is built on debt. You point out that debt is 91 percent of capital and the percentage of equity is 8.7 percent in the first 15 years (2002 to 2015).

The amount of new capital they have raised is almost entirely debt until the last year and a half driven by lenders' concerns or the market cap being so high. They used little more equity in 2021-22. But, this is the company reliant on debt for their growth. It is an entangled web we weave. I think control has driven the company to do things. Why would you want to do that? The answer is the group values control over every other objective in the company.

You are not supporting the share price by looking at the current valuations, what would your advice be for MSCI and Nifty and other indexes? Do you think they should not have been included in the indexes in the first place?

If MSCI starts valuing companies, we will be in big trouble. They should take the market cap. It is not their fault if the market pushed it up. Would have an issue with the kind of unquestioning bullishness that has gone into pushing the price up. This is not a retail stock, so you can't retail investors. But, there is something that is pushing the price up with no counter on the other side. And, that is concerning. This is not a tech company for us to see ratcheting up of the price as much as it did in 2021 and 2022. That is troubling that the market would let the price go up that much. This company should not have seen such a jump in stock price in a short period.

Who do you think should have blown the whistle? Do you think it should have come from the capital market regulator?