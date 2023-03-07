 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani Group powering BJP's electoral fortunes at expense of Indian power sector consumers, alleges Cong

PTI
Mar 07, 2023 / 05:45 PM IST

The Congress on Tuesday raised questions over what it said were Adani Group’s ”shenanigans” in the power sector, alleging that it was powering the BJP’s electoral fortunes at the expense of Indian consumers.

The Opposition party also asked whether any of the investigative agencies that are ”quick to investigate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s political opponents” will look into ”opaque transactions” of the Adani Group.

The Congress is persisting with its attack on the government weeks after Adani Group stocks took a beating on the bourses after US-based short seller Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation

.The Gautam Adani-led group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements. Posing a set of three questions to Prime Minister Modi as part of the party’s ”Hum Adani ke Hain Kaun” series, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Tuesday’s questions relate to the Adani Group’s ”shenanigans in the power sector, particularly the growing evidence that it is powering the BJP’s electoral fortunes at the expense of Indian consumers”.