Adani Group likely to repay short-term commercial paper borrowings: Bankers

Reuters
Feb 14, 2023 / 12:00 PM IST

Two large companies within India's embattled Adani Group are likely to repay their short-term commercial paper (CP) debt as they come due over the next few months, instead of rolling them over as is normal, two merchant bankers and a company official directly familiar with the matter said.

The two group companies have about 50 billion rupees ($605 million) worth of CP due to mature through March, data shows, while exchange data shows the flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd has redeemed a total of 2.5 billion rupees of CP since Jan. 25.

That is a day after U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research accused the group of improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation allegations the group has denied that sparked about a $120 billion loss in the group's market value on concerns including about its ability to refinance debt.

Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd regularly raise funds by issuing CPs short-term debt instruments issued to meet working capital requirements.