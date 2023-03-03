Adani Group firms soar as US-based GQG Partners invests Rs 15,446 crore in portfolio companies

Adani group companies experienced an increase in their share prices on Friday following news of a portfolio investment worth Rs 15,446 crore in a collection of Adani companies by a US-based global equity investment boutique.

On Thursday, the promoters of the Adani group sold shares worth Rs 15,446 crore in four of its listed entities to GQG Partners, a US-based global equity-investment boutique firm.

The sale of shares included Adani Enterprises worth Rs 5,460 crore, Adani Ports & SEZ worth Rs 5,282 crore, Adani Green Energy worth Rs 2,806 crore, and electricity distributor Adani Transmission worth Rs 1,898 crore. The proceeds from the sale will be used by the promoters to retire debt and for other purposes.

As of January this year, GQG Partners manages over $92 billion and is recognized as one of the world's leading investors in global and emerging markets.

Moneycontrol News