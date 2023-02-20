 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Adani group firm repays Rs 1,500 cr in comeback strategy

PTI
Feb 20, 2023 / 08:09 PM IST

Adani Ports and SEZ paid SBI Mutual Funds' due amount of Rs 1,500 crore on Monday and will also pay another Rs 1,000 crore of commercial papers due in March (as per the payment scheme), a company spokesperson said.

Adani group's gross debt stood at Rs 2.26 lakh crore as of September 2022

Adani group firm Adani Ports & SEZ paid Rs 1,500 crore loan and promised to repay more as the embattled conglomerate mapped a comeback strategy after a sellout triggered by a damning report by US-based Hindenburg Research.

Adani Ports and SEZ paid SBI Mutual Funds' due amount of Rs 1,500 crore on Monday and will also pay another Rs 1,000 crore of commercial papers due in March (as per the payment scheme), a company spokesperson said.

"This part prepayment is from the existing cash balance and funds generated from the business operations," the spokesperson said.

"This underscores the confidence which the market has placed on the prudent capital and liquidity management plan for the group." The apple-to-airport conglomerate is hoping to claw back the narrative with payback and calm jittery investors and lenders who were spooked by allegations of accounting fraud and stock manipulations. Adani group has denied all the allegations.