Adani Group eyes equity stake in Simplex Infrastructures: Report

Adani Group is considering to buy an equity stake in Simplex Infrastructures, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Two private equity investors have also expressed interest in the company, sources told the publication.

Adani Group, the front-runner among the potential investors, has begun discussions with Simplex Infrastructures’ promoters.

The proposed share sale is a part of the stressed assets resolution plan Simplex Infrastructure is preparing, the report said. The company defaulted on bank loans after delays on payments by government agencies.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

An Adani group spokesperson declined to comment when approached by ET.

The conglomerate already has a presence in the infrastructure space through Adani Infra.

Adani Group has hired SBI Capital Markets as the merchant banker for the transaction, the report added.

If the deal materialises, the stake of Simplex Infrastructures’ promoters will be diluted from the existing 49.8 percent, a company official told the paper.

The company is also considering a plan where the existing promoter, the new investor and the public have equal stakes of 33.33 percent each.

Simplex Infrastructures has executed an NDA (non-disclosure agreement) with an investor, a company official told The Economic Times.

Simplex Infrastructures’ resolution plan might include restructuring of the existing loans, capital raising through qualified institutional placement (QIP) or private placement of equity shares, the report said.

“Investors are conducting due diligence so they can support the business and take benefit of the future business potential which our company offers in the EPC segment. The due diligence takes 3-4 months,” a bank executive told the publication.

Lenders of Simplex Infrastructure are supporting the company’s resolution plan and are not inclined to take the company to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), the report added.