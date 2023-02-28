 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani Group continues investor roadshow in Hong Kong

Feb 28, 2023 / 08:42 AM IST

The two-day roadshow in Hong Kong follows a series of investor meetings on Monday in Singapore, where executives said the Indian conglomerate has enough money to repay debt due over the next three years in addition to an $800 million credit facility.

The crisis-ridden Adani Group is moving an investor roadshow to Hong Kong Tuesday, continuing its charm offensive to ease concerns about its financial health and corporate governance induced by a short-seller’s allegations.

This week’s meetings in the Asian financial hubs mark the latest effort by billionaire Gautam Adani’s group to reassure investors after US-based Hindenburg Research accused it of accounting fraud and stock manipulation. While a suite of rescue moves, from cutting expenses to early debt repayment, have helped pull most Adani bonds from distressed territory, they remain below levels seen before the short-seller’s Jan. 24 report. A stock selloff also has extended.

The ports-to-power conglomerate has repeatedly denied the allegations.