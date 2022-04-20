English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Adani Group commits to invest Rs 10,000 crore in West Bengal

    At the inaugural session of Bengal Global Business Summit 2022 (BGBS), Adani said the group will invest in port and infrastructure such as data centre, undersea cable, centre of excellence, warehousing and logistic parks to expand its business in the state.

    PTI
    April 20, 2022 / 04:05 PM IST

    The Adani Group on Wednesday committed to invest Rs 10,000 crore in West Bengal over the next decade, group chief Gautam Adani announced on Wednesday.

    At the inaugural session of Bengal Global Business Summit 2022 (BGBS) here, Adani said the group will invest in port and infrastructure such as data centre, undersea cable, centre of excellence, warehousing and logistic parks to expand its business in the state.

    Group company Adani Wilmar has an edible oil plant in Haldia.

    "I am committing my promise to live up to the expectations of the people of Bengal,” Adani said at the sixth edition of BGBS.

    This is Gautam Adani’s first appearance in BGBS.

    Close

    He said the investment will help generate 25,000 direct and indirect employment.

    Adani is also the highest bidder for the Tajpur deep sea port but the state is yet to announce Adani Port as the L1 bidder.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Adani Group #Business #west bengal
    first published: Apr 20, 2022 04:05 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.