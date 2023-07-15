Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani calls on Bangladesh PM in Dhaka

Adani Power Limited (APL) is the largest private thermal power producer in India

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Saturday called on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka.

His visit follows commencement of power supply to the neighbouring nation from the Group’s ultra super critical thermal power plant (USCTPP) in Godda, Jharkhand, Adani Group said in a statement on Saturday.

Adani Power Ltd (APL) started exporting power to Bangladesh from its 1,600 MW power project on April 10, 2023. In a statement issued here, Adani Group said its ”Chairman Gautam Adani called on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka on Saturday following the full load commencement of power supply to Bangladesh from the Group’s Ultra Super-Critical Thermal Power Plant in Godda, India”.

The Godda USCTPP marks the Adani Group’s entry into transnational power projects. It is India’s first commissioned transnational power project where 100 per cent of the generated power is supplied to another nation, it said.

”Honoured to have met Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina on full load commencement and handover of the 1600 MW Ultra Super-Critical Godda Power Plant. I salute the dedicated teams from India and Bangladesh who braved COVID to commission the plant in a record time of three-and-a-half years,” Adani tweeted after meeting the Bangladesh PM.

The electricity supplied from Godda will replace costly power generated in Bangladesh using liquid fuel. The power will be supplied continuously at a competitive tariff, the statement said. The Godda plant will supply 1,496 MW under the power purchase agreement (PPA) signed with the Bangladesh Power Development Board for a period of 25 years via a 400 kV dedicated transmission system connected to the Bangladesh grid. The PPA was executed in November 2017.

On April 6, the first unit of 800 MW capacity of the Godda plant in Jharkhand began commercial operations. The second unit, also of 800 MW capacity, followed on June 26. Adani Power Limited (APL), a part of the diversified Adani Group, is the largest private thermal power producer in India.

Adani Power Limited (APL), a part of the diversified Adani Group, is the largest private thermal power producer in India. The company has an installed thermal capacity of 15,210 MW, spread across Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, apart from a 40 MW solar power plant in Gujarat.