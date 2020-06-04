Adani Group asks Airports Authority for more time to clear dues for three airports due to COVID-19 stress: Report

Adani Group has asked the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for more time to take possession of the three privatised airports in Mangalore, Ahmedabad and Lucknow due to the coronavirus pandemic and resulting distress.

The company has invoked the force majeure clause and asked the authority to defer the payment deadline for asset transfer fees worth Rs 1,000 crore due from August to December 2020, as per a report by The Economic Times.

Total asset fees including contractor payments for work already assigned by AAI is worth Rs 2,000 crore.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Adani Group had in February signed concession agreements with the AAI to maintain the three airports in question. The group won bids to operate six airports, namely, Trivandrum, Mangalore, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow and Guwahati.

As per the report Adani Group did not respond to queries.

Senior executives at AAI quoted in the report confirmed the development, “They (Adani Group) have requested a deferment. We will try to get the money and transfer possession this financial year. It’s too premature to say anything else.”

Executives said that that while a legal process to consider the request is underway, the delay would lead to a shortfall in revenue targets for AAI. “In the worse-case scenario, the group can forfeit bank guarantees or so-called performance bids submitted for the three airports. But, it is premature to think on those lines,” they added.

Adani is not alone, GVK Group which operates Mumbai airport has also invoked force majeure in its contract with CIDCO in regards to delay in commencement of construction work on the Rs 16,000 crore Navi Mumbai Airport.

Senior executives at CIDCO confirmed this, adding, that a decision is not yet made but the clause cannot be invoked. “We resumed work on the Navi Mumbai airport project a month back and there is no reason why GVK can’t,” they said.

