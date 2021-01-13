MARKET NEWS

Adani Green's promoter sells co's shares worth over Rs 1,840 crore

Adani Trading Services had divested 2,00,96,000 scrips of the company in the price range of Rs 906 to 916.15.

PTI
January 13, 2021 / 09:41 PM IST
Adani Green Energy | Company received letter of award for 600 MW wind-solar hybrid power project.

Adani Trading Services LLP, a promoter entity of Adani Green, on Wednesday sold 2 crore shares of Adani Green Energy Ltd worth over Rs 1,840 through open market transactions. According to the block deal data available with the BSE, Adani Trading Services had divested 2,00,96,000 scrips of the company in the price range of Rs 906 to 916.15.

This translated into the total deal value of Rs 1,840.20 crore. In separate open market deals, the shares of Adani Green were purchased by Acme Trade and Investment Ltd.

Adani Green commissions 25 MW solar plant in Chitrakoot

As per Adani Green's shareholding pattern data for the September 2020 quarter, Adani Trading Services LLP held 33.92 per cent stake in the company as a promoter. At the end of trading on Wednesday, shares of Adani Green had fallen 0.40 per cent to close at Rs 921.50 apiece on the BSE.

Separately, Resilient India Growth Ltd divested 1.76 crore shares of Religare Enterprises Ltd worth over Rs 116 crore through an open market deal. According to BSE block data, 1.76 crore scrips of the company were offloaded by Resilient India at an average price of Rs 66, taking the total deal value to Rs 116.41 crore.

The shares were bought by Investment Opportunities V pte Ltd at the same price, the data showed. Stocks of Religare on Wednesday settled 2.33 per cent higher at Rs 68.20 apiece on the BSE.
TAGS: #Adani Green #Adani Trading Services #Religare Enterprises #Resilient India Growth
first published: Jan 13, 2021 09:40 pm

