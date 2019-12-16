Adani Green's $362-mn bonds issue gets global interest

Billionaire Gautam Adani's renewable energy firm Adani Green's $362.5 million (about Rs 2,570 crore) bonds issue attracted the interest of investors worldwide, the company said on December 16. This was the first ever deal from India to use an amortizing project finance type structure, giving foreign investors a chance to buy investment-grade bonds from India's renewable energy sector.

"The Adani Group's aggressive moves in the dollar bond market have led to amplified interest for foreign investors in the Indian renewable energy space," a company statement said, adding that the bond had a door-to-door maturity of 20 years, and a weighted average life of 13.47 years.

US accounts picked up 24 per cent of the bonds, alongside 60 per cent allocation to Asia and 16 per cent to EMEA.

"Adani Group's moves in the dollar bond market displays one of the Indian companies that has successfully tapped the offshore bond market in the year of 2019," it said.

Adani Green's bond structure met the stringent standards for being considered as investment grade.

"The three wholly owned subsidiaries of solar power under Adani Green Energy – Adani Renewable Energy, Kodangal Solar Parks and Wardha Solar (Maharashtra) – issued the bonds. Between them, they have a total solar capacity of 570 MW, and long-term power purchase agreements with a weighted average remaining term of about 24 years with entities such as state-backed Solar Energy Corp of India," the statement said.