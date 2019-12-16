App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 16, 2019 09:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Adani Green's $362-mn bonds issue gets global interest

'The Adani Group's aggressive moves in the dollar bond market have led to amplified interest for foreign investors in the Indian renewable energy space,' a company statement said, adding that the bond had a door-to-door maturity of 20 years, and a weighted average life of 13.47 years.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Billionaire Gautam Adani's renewable energy firm Adani Green's $362.5 million (about Rs 2,570 crore) bonds issue attracted the interest of investors worldwide, the company said on December 16. This was the first ever deal from India to use an amortizing project finance type structure, giving foreign investors a chance to buy investment-grade bonds from India's renewable energy sector.

"The Adani Group's aggressive moves in the dollar bond market have led to amplified interest for foreign investors in the Indian renewable energy space," a company statement said, adding that the bond had a door-to-door maturity of 20 years, and a weighted average life of 13.47 years.

US accounts picked up 24 per cent of the bonds, alongside 60 per cent allocation to Asia and 16 per cent to EMEA.

Close

"Adani Group's moves in the dollar bond market displays one of the Indian companies that has successfully tapped the offshore bond market in the year of 2019," it said.

related news

Adani Green's bond structure met the stringent standards for being considered as investment grade.

"The three wholly owned subsidiaries of solar power under Adani Green Energy – Adani Renewable Energy, Kodangal Solar Parks and Wardha Solar (Maharashtra) – issued the bonds. Between them, they have a total solar capacity of 570 MW, and long-term power purchase agreements with a weighted average remaining term of about 24 years with entities such as state-backed Solar Energy Corp of India," the statement said.

Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, MUFG and Standard Chartered were joint global coordinators and bookrunners.

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 16, 2019 09:45 pm

tags #Adani Green #Bond News #Business

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.