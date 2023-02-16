 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani Green to disclose refinancing plan after fiscal year ends: Report

Reuters
Feb 16, 2023 / 10:07 PM IST

Adani and two of its main subsidiaries, including Adani Green, have been caught up in a short-selling storm in recent weeks

Signage atop the Adani Group headquarters in Ahmedabad, India

Adani Green Energy has a refinancing plan which the Indian company will disclose after the fiscal year ends, an executive of the embattled Adani group told bondholders on a call on Thursday, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Adani Group had hired banks to arrange calls with bond investors after it was caught up in a short-selling storm in recent weeks.

One of its subsidiaries, Adani Green Energy Limited Restricted Group, will refinance existing bonds through a 15-year amortizing private placement, the executive said, according to the sources.

Adani did not immediately respond to a comment request.