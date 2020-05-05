App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 01:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Adani Green plans Rs 10,000 crore capex for FY21 to build wind, solar plants

The CEO said that nearly Rs 7,000 crore of the amount will be financed by debt raised from domestic lenders.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Fila image
Fila image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Adani Green Energy Ltd plans to spend Rs 8,000 crore and Rs 10,000 crore to build between 1,100 MW and 1,500 MW respectively of wind and solar power plants in financial year 2020-21.

As per a report by The Hindu Business Line, citing company’s CEO, Jayant Parimal, nearly Rs 7,000 crore of the amount will be financed by debt raised from domestic lenders. Later, through a green bond issue, the debt could possibly be refinanced, hinted Parimal.

Adani Green is building 1,280 MW of wind, 475 MW of solar and 1,690 MW of hybrid plants, which will add to its existing portfolio of 2,545 MW — including the 2,148 MW under the JV with TOTAL, the report said.

Close

Asked if the COVID-19 crisis had disrupted the supply of solar modules, as Adani Green buys these modules from China, Parimal said the company had faced only a limited impact because it did not have too many projects under construction at that time.

related news

In a statement issued on May 4, the company's chairman Gautam Adani said that green and renewable energy-motivated investments will continue in this fiscal year.

The company on May 4 posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 55.64 crore for the March 2020 quarter, helped by lower expenses.

The clean energy firm had logged a consolidated net loss of Rs 94.08 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, a company statement said.

Its total income stood at Rs 718.66 crore for the quarter under review as against Rs 718.73 crore a year earlier.

On a full-year basis, the company reported narrowing of consolidated net loss at Rs 67.96 crore in 2019-20. In 2018-19 fiscal, its net loss was Rs 475.05 crore.

Total income for 2019-20 stood at Rs 2,629.07 crore, as compared to Rs 2,130.99 crore in 2018-19.

(With inputs from PTI)

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 5, 2020 01:19 pm

tags #Business #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Centre rubbishes claim that it will provide Rs 50,000 to each ration card holder

Centre rubbishes claim that it will provide Rs 50,000 to each ration card holder

Abbott to bring COVID-19 antibody test to India by May-end

Abbott to bring COVID-19 antibody test to India by May-end

Coronavirus pandemic | Fresh lot of rapid antibody test kits to arrive soon

Coronavirus pandemic | Fresh lot of rapid antibody test kits to arrive soon

most popular

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.