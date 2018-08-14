App
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 04:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Adani Green Energy says SECI scraps its arm's 300 MW awarded solar capacities

PTI
 
 
Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) today said that Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has annulled the tender won by its arm Mahoba Solar (UP) Private Ltd.

"AGEL through its wholly owned subsidiary Mahoba Solar (UP) Private Ltd had won a tender for setting up 300 MWac solar generation projects floated by SECI. The said tender has been annulled by the SECI," AGEL said in a BSE filing.

According to statement with this (subsequent to this tender annulment), the AGEL's portfolio of renewable generation capacity now stands at 3.20 GWac with 1. 96 GWac operational projects and balance 1.24 GWac in development stage.

Earlier this month the SECI had reportedly cancelled the tenders for 2,400 MW capacities out of 3,000 MW went under hammer in July, 2018. The AGEL arm was one of successful bidders under that auction.
First Published on Aug 14, 2018 04:53 pm

