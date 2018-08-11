Adani Green Energy Q1 net loss widens to Rs 74 crore

Adani Green Energy today reported widening of net loss to Rs 74.26 crore for the June quarter, 2018-19. The company had reported a net loss of Rs 17 crore in the same quarter of previous year, a regulatory filing said.

Net consolidated income rose to Rs 482.42 crore from Rs 194.13 crore in the year ago period. Expenses remained higher at Rs 581.86 crore as against Rs 213.22 crore earlier.

The group's activities revolve around renewable power generation and other ancillary activities.