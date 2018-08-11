App
Last Updated : Aug 11, 2018 08:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Adani Green Energy Q1 net loss widens to Rs 74 crore

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 17 crore in the same quarter of previous year, a regulatory filing said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Adani Green Energy today reported widening of net loss to Rs 74.26 crore for the June quarter, 2018-19. The company had reported a net loss of Rs 17 crore in the same quarter of previous year, a regulatory filing said.

Net consolidated income rose to Rs 482.42 crore from Rs 194.13 crore in the year ago period. Expenses remained higher at Rs 581.86 crore as against Rs 213.22 crore earlier.

The group's activities revolve around renewable power generation and other ancillary activities.
First Published on Aug 11, 2018 08:30 pm

tags #Adani Green Energy #earnings #India #Results

