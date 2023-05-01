 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani Green Energy net profit up 4-fold to Rs 507 cr in March quarter

PTI
May 01, 2023 / 11:10 PM IST

Adani Green Energy on May 1 posted a four-fold rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 507 crore in the March quarter compared to the year-ago period mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 121 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2022, a stock exchange filing stated.

The total income of the company rose to Rs 2,988 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,587 crore in the same period a year ago. The consolidated net profit of the company also increased to Rs 973 crore in 2022-23 from Rs 489 crore in the previous financial year. Total income of the company rose to Rs 8,633 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal from Rs 5,548 crore the year ago.

The sale of energy has increased by 58 per cent YoY to 14,880 mn units in FY23 primarily backed by strong capacity addition, analytics-driven O&M enabling high plant availability and deployment of the latest renewable technologies.