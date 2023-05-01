Adani Green Energy net profit up 4-fold to Rs 507 cr in March quarter

The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 121 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2022, a BSE filing stated.

Adani Green Energy on May 1 posted a four-fold rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 507 crore in the March quarter compared to the year-ago period mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 121 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2022, a stock exchange filing stated.

The total income of the company rose to Rs 2,988 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,587 crore in the same period a year ago. The consolidated net profit of the company also increased to Rs 973 crore in 2022-23 from Rs 489 crore in the previous financial year. Total income of the company rose to Rs 8,633 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal from Rs 5,548 crore the year ago.

The sale of energy has increased by 58 per cent YoY to 14,880 mn units in FY23 primarily backed by strong capacity addition, analytics-driven O&M enabling high plant availability and deployment of the latest renewable technologies.

Adani Green added a massive 2,676 MW renewable capacity to its operational fleet in FY23. It signed PPAs for 450 MW wind projects and 650 MW solar projects with SECI in FY23.

The solar portfolio CUF has improved by 90 bps YoY to 24.7 per cent in FY23 with the integration of a high-quality SB Energy portfolio having a CUF of 26.6 percent in FY23, consistent high plant availability, improved grid availability and improved solar irradiation.

For the wind portfolio, the sale of energy has increased significantly backed by strong capacity addition, though, the wind CUF has reduced primarily due to a one-off disruption in the transmission line (force majeure) for the 150 MW plant at Gujarat, which is now fully restored.

“Our business model has demonstrated remarkable resilience as evidenced by our strong financial performance,” said Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group. “We are leaders in the green energy space and have consistently set new industry standards in efficiency, performance and capacity development...”

“We have added a massive greenfield capacity of 2,676 MW renewable assets this year. This feat is attributed to the relentless efforts of our teams,” said Vneet S Jaain, MD & CEO of Adani Green Energy Ltd.