 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Adani Green Energy appoints Amit Singh as CEO amid management shifts

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST

As a graduate of the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, Singh has over 22 years of experience in the oilfield, in energy transitions, and in digital advancements in the energy sector in general.

Adani Green Energy appoints new CEO

As a result of key management changes within the organization, Adani Green Energy Ltd announced the appointment of Amit Singh as its new chief executive officer (CEO) with effect from May 11. Under the terms of the appointment, Sagar R Adani has been reappointed as executive director for a period of five years from August 31, 2023, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company.

As a graduate of the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, Singh has over 22 years of experience in the oilfield, in energy transitions, and in digital advancements in the energy sector in general. An exchange filing made by the company on May 1 noted that he has worked in multiple geographies, including Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas.

"Prior to joining Adani, Singh was Director of Strategy & Marketing, Digital & Integration Division of SLB (formerly known as Schlumberger), based in London, where he was responsible for the development of corporate strategy, managing research & engineering investments for new technology, corporate branding, Tier-1 partnerships and investments in emerging technologies," the release added.

Adani Green