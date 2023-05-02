Adani Green Energy appoints Amit Singh as CEO amid management shifts

Adani Green Energy appoints new CEO

As a result of key management changes within the organization, Adani Green Energy Ltd announced the appointment of Amit Singh as its new chief executive officer (CEO) with effect from May 11. Under the terms of the appointment, Sagar R Adani has been reappointed as executive director for a period of five years from August 31, 2023, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company.

As a graduate of the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, Singh has over 22 years of experience in the oilfield, in energy transitions, and in digital advancements in the energy sector in general. An exchange filing made by the company on May 1 noted that he has worked in multiple geographies, including Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas.

"Prior to joining Adani, Singh was Director of Strategy & Marketing, Digital & Integration Division of SLB (formerly known as Schlumberger), based in London, where he was responsible for the development of corporate strategy, managing research & engineering investments for new technology, corporate branding, Tier-1 partnerships and investments in emerging technologies," the release added.

At the end of Q3, the company had reported a net profit of Rs 103 crore, an increase of 110 percent. During the December quarter, the bottom line had seen a significant boost as the share of profit from joint ventures and associates came in at Rs 44 crore as opposed to Rs 1 crore in the third quarter of FY22.

So far, the stock of the company has fallen by 50 percent in 2023, with the big fall occurring after the Hindenburg report was released on January 24. Although the stock is steadily gaining ground, it has gained 13.6 percent in the past month, which is a positive sign for the company.

Vineet S Jaain's designation has also been changed from managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) to managing director (MD), effective May 11, according to the company. In addition to working for the Adani Group for nearly 15 years, Jaain has previously held management positions with Adani Power Limited and Adani Infra Limited before joining the Adani Group.

In the March quarter, Adani Green Energy reported a four-fold increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 507 crore from the year-ago quarter, mainly attributed to higher revenues as compared with the same period last year. According to the company's consolidated financial statements, the company's net profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was Rs 121 crore.