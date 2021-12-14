Adani Green Energy inks pact with SECI to supply 4,667 MW renewable energy

Gautam Adani | Representative image

Adani Green Energy (AGEL) has inked a pact with the state-run Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to supply 4,667 MW of green energy. This is the world's largest ever green power purchase agreement (PPA), as per a company release.

"This is yet another step in our journey to enable India's dual objective to accelerate India's renewable energy footprint as well as promote domestic manufacturing under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat programme, said Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group.

Also Read | Adani Green Energy share price up on power purchase deal with SECI

The AGEL-SECI agreement to supply 4,667 MW is part of a manufacturing-linked solar tender of 8,000 MW awarded to AGEL by SECI in June 2020, which set a record for being the world's largest solar development tender ever awarded.

So far, AGEL has signed PPAs with SECI for a total generation capacity of close to 6,000 MW of the 8,000 MW awarded in 2020. AGEL expects to close the balance 2000 MW PPA in the next two to three months.

Adani further announced that the Adani Group has committed $50-70 billion investment in the renewables space.

“This agreement keeps us well on track to our commitment to become the world's largest renewables player by 2030. Following the proceedings at COP26, it is increasingly inevitable that the world has to equitably transition to a low carbon economy faster than previously anticipated,” he added.