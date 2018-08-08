App
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 09:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Adani Green Energy gets shareholders' nod to raise Rs 5,000 crore

Besides, the shareholders also approved a proposal to increase the Authorised Share Capital tp Rs 2,500 crore divided into 250 crore equity shares of Rs 10 each ranking pari-passu in all respect with the existing equity shares of the company.

Adani Green Energy has got shareholders approval to raise funds up to Rs 5,000 crore by issuance of equity shares, GDR, ADR or debentures in its annual general meeting held yesterday.

The proposed resolution sought the enabling authorisation of the members to the Board of Directors to raise funds to the extent of Rs 5,000 crores in any one or more currencies, in one or more tranches by issuance of equity shares or any instruments or securities or convertible preference shares or convertible debentures or non-convertible debentures was passed by requisite majority at the AGM, the company stated in a BSE filing.

Besides, the shareholders also approved a proposal to increase the Authorised Share Capital from Rs 1,600 crore divided into 160 crore equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each to Rs 2,500 crore divided into 250 crore equity shares of Rs 10 each ranking pari-passu in all respect with the existing equity shares of the company.
First Published on Aug 8, 2018 09:20 pm

