Adani Green Energy gets certification from DNV for water conservation

PTI
Apr 19, 2023 / 02:13 PM IST

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) on Wednesday said it has received a recognition for conserving water against consumption.

"AGEL has been certified Water Positive by DNV, an independent global assurance agency. The verification statement signifies that AGEL's water conservation is greater than consumption," a company statement said.

DNV conducted qualitative and quantitative assessment of water balance index for AGEL's operational sites having greater than 200 MW capacity in Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh.

As per the assessment, the water balance index is 1.12 (positive), surpassing its target to become net water neutral by FY25, way ahead of time.