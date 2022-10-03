English
    Adani Green Energy forms 3 new step down subsidiary companies for renewable energy business

    PTI
    October 03, 2022 / 09:42 PM IST

    Adani Renewable Energy Holding Four Limited has incorporated three new subsidiary companies for renewable energy business. In a statement on Monday, Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) said Adani Renewable Energy Holding Four Limited is its own subsidiary and the newly incorporated entities are its step-down subsidiaries.

    "Adani Renewable Energy Holding Four Limited has incorporated 3 new subsidiaries. The main objective of the new subsidiaries is to generate, develop, transform, distribute, transmit, sale, supply any kind of power or electrical energy using wind energy, solar energy or other renewable sources of energy," it said.

    The names of three new subsidiary companies are Adani Renewable Energy Thirty Six, Adani Renewable Energy Forty Limited and Adani Renewable Energy Forty Seven Limited.

    The subsidiaries were incorporated and registered with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad on October 3, 2022 and are yet to commence its business operations.
    Tags: #Adani Green Energy #Renewable energy business #subsidiary companies
    first published: Oct 3, 2022 09:42 pm
