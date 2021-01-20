MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Adani Green Energy commissions 150 MW solar plant in Kutchh

The company in a statement said that despite all the challenges of global pandemic COVID-19, unprecedented rain and flood in Kutchh, the team of experts made it possible to commission the project three months prior to its scheduled commissioning date.

PTI
January 20, 2021 / 12:02 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters


Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) arm Adani Solar Energy Kutchh One Ltd has commissioned a 150 MW solar plant in Kutchh, Gujarat.

The company in a statement said that despite all the challenges of global pandemic COVID-19, unprecedented rain and flood in Kutchh, the team of experts made it possible to commission the project three months prior to its scheduled commissioning date.

This plant has a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL) at Rs 2.67/kWh for a period of 25 years.

With this commissioning, AGEL's total operational renewable capacity grows to 3,125 MW. AGEL has total renewable capacity of 14,795 MW, including 11,670 MW awarded and under implementation projects.

Gujarat contributes to nearly 13 per cent of the renewable energy production in India.

Speaking on the development Vneet S. Jaain, MD & CEO, Adani Green Energy Ltd said, "This is third solar plant commissioned by AGEL over a span of less than a month. The trend demonstrates our sharp focus on timely project delivery and our long-term vision to achieve renewable capacity of 25 GW by 2025.

Close
"It also reinforces AGEL's commitment to lead India's transition towards a greener future through a strategic approach and operational excellence.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Companies
first published: Jan 20, 2021 12:02 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Budget 2021: Should individual tax-payers moderate their expectations this year?

Simply Save | Budget 2021: Should individual tax-payers moderate their expectations this year?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.