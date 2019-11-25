Adani Green Energy CFO Ashish Garg resigns

In a BSE filing, the company said Garg has tendered his resignation as CFO of the company with effect from November 25, 2019.
Adani Green Energy, an Adani Group firm, is a renewable energy company.
First Published on Nov 25, 2019 02:58 pm