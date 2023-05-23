English
    Adani Green Energy board meet cancelled for 2nd time

    The board meeting to consider fundraising proposals has been cancelled for the second time this month.

    PTI
    May 23, 2023 / 10:54 PM IST
    Adani Green Energy on Tuesday said that its board meeting scheduled for May 24 to has been cancelled due to non-availability of directors.

    The company in a filing stated that on account of the non-availability of Directors, the meeting of the Board of Directors is now cancelled.

    The next date of the meeting will be informed with a fresh notice, the company said.

    Adani Green Energy on May 12 informed that the Board Meeting to be held on May 13 had been re-scheduled and would be held on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

    Earlier on May 10, the company had said its board meeting scheduled on May 13 at Ahmedabad, inter alia, was to consider and approve the proposal of raising of funds by way of issuing equity shares or any other eligible securities through permissible modes.

