    Adani Green Energy becomes 8th most valued firm; overtakes Bajaj Finance, HDFC

    The company had on Monday entered the list of top-10 valued firms.

    PTI
    April 13, 2022 / 06:51 PM IST
     
     
    Adani Green Energy on Wednesday became the eighth most valued firm in the country with a market valuation of Rs 4.48 lakh crore after overtaking Bajaj Finance and HDFC.

    Adani Green Energy commanded a market valuation of Rs 4,48,050.99 crore on BSE to take the eighth spot on the top-10 list.

    Shares of the company jumped 2.70 per cent to settle at Rs 2,864.75 on BSE.

    During the day, it rallied 5.75 per cent to Rs 2,950.

    The company went past Bajaj Finance and HDFC to climb to the eighth position.

    The market capitalisation of Bajaj Finance is at Rs 4,43,685.79 crore, while while HDFC had a valuation of Rs 4,31,028.49 crore.

    Shares of Adani Green have rallied 115.75 per cent so far this year.

    Reliance Industries Ltd with a market valuation of Rs 17,26,714.05 crore is the country’s most valued firm, followed by TCS (Rs 13,39,688.48 crore), HDFC Bank (Rs 8,12,338.57 crore), Infosys (Rs 7,35,611.35 crore), ICICI Bank (Rs 5,29,739.59 crore), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (Rs 5,05,737.77 crore), State Bank of India (Rs 4,61,848.65 crore), Adani Green Energy (Rs 4,48,050.99 crore), Bajaj Finance (Rs 4,43,685.79 crore) and HDFC (Rs 4,31,028.49 crore).

    Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Tags: #Adani Green Energy #Business #most valued firm
    first published: Apr 13, 2022 06:51 pm
