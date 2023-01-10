Adani Green, Torrent Power, Shell, Actis in fray for KKR's InvIT

Adani Green, Torrent Power, Shell and Actis are among six domestic and global energy developers looking to acquire Virescent Renewable Energy Trust, an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) owned by KKR India for an enterprise value of $550million (Rs 4,500 crore), business daily The Economic Times has reported.

The trust has a portfolio of 16 operational solar power projects, aggregating to 538 MW, across seven states. If the deal goes through, it will be the first sale of an infrastructure investment trust in India, the report said.

The contenders have submitted non-binding offers and are negotiating with KKR and its advisers JP Morgan, who will proceed with a smaller group of shortlisted candidates for the next round of negotiations.

The trust’s initial portfolio comprised nine operational solar-power projects, aggregating to 394 MW, in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

It added seven more solar power projects, aggregating to 144 MW, in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab. All 16 projects have long-term power purchase agreements for 25 years, with central and state government offtakers. The sponsor can not hold more than a 75 percent stake in the InviT and the new investor will need the approval of other minority shareholders to become a cosponsor and acquire a majority stake. The potential buyer, for becoming a co-sponsor, needs to intimate the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India and then seek the approval of the other unit holders, the report said.

