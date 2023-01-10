English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Adani Green, Torrent Power, Shell, Actis in fray for KKR's InvIT

    Virescent Renewable Energy Trust trust has 16 operational solar power projects across seven states. If the deal goes through, it will be the first sale of an infrastructure investment trust in India, a report in ET has said

    Moneycontrol News
    January 10, 2023 / 12:44 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Adani Green, Torrent Power, Shell and Actis are among six domestic and global energy developers looking to acquire Virescent Renewable Energy Trust, an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) owned by KKR India for an enterprise value of $550million (Rs 4,500 crore), business daily The Economic Times has reported.

    The trust has a portfolio of 16 operational solar power projects, aggregating to 538 MW, across seven states. If the deal goes through, it will be the first sale of an infrastructure investment trust in India, the report said.

    Also Read: KKR to invest $400 million in Serentica to decarbonise Indian industries

    The contenders have submitted non-binding offers and are negotiating with KKR and its advisers JP Morgan, who will proceed with a smaller group of shortlisted candidates for the next round of negotiations.

    Moneycontrol could not verify the report independently.

    Related stories

    The trust’s initial portfolio comprised nine operational solar-power projects, aggregating to 394 MW, in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

    It added seven more solar power projects, aggregating to 144 MW, in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab. All 16 projects have long-term power purchase agreements for 25 years, with central and state government offtakers.

    The sponsor can not hold more than a 75 percent stake in the InviT and the new investor will need the approval of other minority shareholders to become a cosponsor and acquire a majority stake.

    The potential buyer, for becoming a co-sponsor, needs to intimate the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India and then seek the approval of the other unit holders, the report said.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Adani Green Energy #Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvITs) #InvITs #KKR & Co #Torrent Power
    first published: Jan 10, 2023 12:44 pm