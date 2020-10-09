172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|adani-gas-cuts-cng-png-prices-amid-reduction-in-natural-gas-rates-5945441.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2020 08:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Adani Gas cuts CNG, PNG prices amid reduction in natural gas rates

Rates have been reduced in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat, the company said in a statement.

Adani Gas on October 9 cut CNG and piped cooking gas prices in various geographical areas in sync with the recent reduction in natural gas rates.

Rates have been reduced in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat, the company said in a statement.

CNG price has been reduced by Rs 1.75 per kg in Khurja in Uttar Pradesh to Rs 52.60 and that of piped cooking gas (PNG) to Rs 25.72 per cubic meter from Rs 26.83.

Close

In Haryana's Mahendragarh and Faridabad, CNG price has been cut by Rs 1.70 and Rs 1.60 per kg, respectively.

related news

The reduction in Ahmedabad/ Vadodara areas in Gujarat is Rs 1.31 per kg, the firm said.

"With the reduction in the already attractive CNG prices, consumers shall now accrue much higher savings as compared to petrol and diesel (up to 50 percent savings over petrol in some Geographical Areas)," Adani Gas Ltd (AGL) said.

This, it said, will also encourage all residents in geographical areas where AGL operates, to convert their vehicles to environmental- friendly CNG and contribute to reducing carbon footprint.

The reduction in domestic PNG prices is Rs 1.11 per standard cubic meter (SCM) in Faridabad, Palwal & Khurja and Rs 1.0 per SCM in Ahmedabad and Vadodara Geographical Areas.

Adani Gas has city gas distribution network in Ahmedabad, Vadodara in Gujarat, Faridabad in Haryana and Khurja in Uttar Pradesh.

Additionally, it has commenced commercial operations in several areas allotted under recent city gas licensing rounds. These include Porbandar, Kheda, Surendranagar, Barwala, Navsari in Gujarat, Udaipur in Rajasthan, Bhind in Madhya Pradesh, Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh and Palwal in Haryana.
First Published on Oct 9, 2020 08:38 pm

tags #Adani Gas

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.