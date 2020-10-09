Adani Gas cuts CNG, PNG prices amid reduction in natural gas rates

Adani Gas on October 9 cut CNG and piped cooking gas prices in various geographical areas in sync with the recent reduction in natural gas rates.

Rates have been reduced in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat, the company said in a statement.

CNG price has been reduced by Rs 1.75 per kg in Khurja in Uttar Pradesh to Rs 52.60 and that of piped cooking gas (PNG) to Rs 25.72 per cubic meter from Rs 26.83.

In Haryana's Mahendragarh and Faridabad, CNG price has been cut by Rs 1.70 and Rs 1.60 per kg, respectively.

The reduction in Ahmedabad/ Vadodara areas in Gujarat is Rs 1.31 per kg, the firm said.

"With the reduction in the already attractive CNG prices, consumers shall now accrue much higher savings as compared to petrol and diesel (up to 50 percent savings over petrol in some Geographical Areas)," Adani Gas Ltd (AGL) said.

This, it said, will also encourage all residents in geographical areas where AGL operates, to convert their vehicles to environmental- friendly CNG and contribute to reducing carbon footprint.

The reduction in domestic PNG prices is Rs 1.11 per standard cubic meter (SCM) in Faridabad, Palwal & Khurja and Rs 1.0 per SCM in Ahmedabad and Vadodara Geographical Areas.

Adani Gas has city gas distribution network in Ahmedabad, Vadodara in Gujarat, Faridabad in Haryana and Khurja in Uttar Pradesh.

Additionally, it has commenced commercial operations in several areas allotted under recent city gas licensing rounds. These include Porbandar, Kheda, Surendranagar, Barwala, Navsari in Gujarat, Udaipur in Rajasthan, Bhind in Madhya Pradesh, Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh and Palwal in Haryana.