    Adani firms lose $65 billion in value as US short-seller battle escalates

    Reuters
    January 31, 2023 / 06:34 AM IST
    Gautam Adani.

    Most Adani Group shares fell sharply on Monday as the Indian conglomerate's rebuttal of a U.S. short-seller's criticism failed to pacify investors, deepening a market rout that has now led to losses of $65 billion in the group's stock values.

    Led by Asia's richest man Gautam Adani, the Indian group has locked horns with Hindenburg Research and on Sunday hit back at the short-seller's report of last week that flagged concerns about its debt levels and the use of tax havens.

    Adani said it complied with all local laws and had made the necessary regulatory disclosures.

    Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, Adani Green Energy, Adani Power and Adani Wilmar fell between 5% and 20% on Monday.